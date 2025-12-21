Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Acronis International GmbH. Halcyon Anti-Ransomware is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by Halcyon. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
MSPs managing backup, endpoint detection, and IT operations for dozens of clients will find Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud valuable for its single-agent deployment and unified console, which cuts deployment time and training overhead across heterogeneous environments. The platform covers 20+ workload types and integrates EDR, MDR, and RMM into one pane of glass, addressing PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) simultaneously without forcing separate vendor integrations. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth or incident response speed; Acronis prioritizes protection breadth and operational efficiency over the detection capabilities that mature SOCs demand. Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need ransomware recovery as much as prevention should pick Halcyon Anti-Ransomware; its 24/7 SOC team performs encryption key capture and data decryption in real time, which actually matters when your backups fail. The platform covers the full attack lifecycle from initial compromise through lateral movement and exfiltration, with behavioral monitoring that catches hands-on-keyboard activity most EDRs miss. Skip this if you're looking for a lightweight agent-only tool or need deep integration with your existing SIEM; Halcyon operates as a specialized overlay that requires separate tuning and assumes you'll use their recovery services.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing backup, endpoint detection, and IT operations for dozens of clients will find Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud valuable for its single-agent deployment and unified console, which cuts deployment time and training overhead across heterogeneous environments. The platform covers 20+ workload types and integrates EDR, MDR, and RMM into one pane of glass, addressing PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) simultaneously without forcing separate vendor integrations. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth or incident response speed; Acronis prioritizes protection breadth and operational efficiency over the detection capabilities that mature SOCs demand.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need ransomware recovery as much as prevention should pick Halcyon Anti-Ransomware; its 24/7 SOC team performs encryption key capture and data decryption in real time, which actually matters when your backups fail. The platform covers the full attack lifecycle from initial compromise through lateral movement and exfiltration, with behavioral monitoring that catches hands-on-keyboard activity most EDRs miss. Skip this if you're looking for a lightweight agent-only tool or need deep integration with your existing SIEM; Halcyon operates as a specialized overlay that requires separate tuning and assumes you'll use their recovery services.
Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs
Anti-ransomware platform protecting against attacks across the attack lifecycle
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Common questions about comparing Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud vs Halcyon Anti-Ransomware for your extended detection and response needs.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..
Halcyon Anti-Ransomware: Anti-ransomware platform protecting against attacks across the attack lifecycle. built by Halcyon. Core capabilities include AI-based ransomware detection using models trained on ransomware signals and TTPs, Behavioral engine monitoring ransomware activities across attack stages, EDR tamper detection and Last Gasp protection..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud differentiates with Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. Halcyon Anti-Ransomware differentiates with AI-based ransomware detection using models trained on ransomware signals and TTPs, Behavioral engine monitoring ransomware activities across attack stages, EDR tamper detection and Last Gasp protection.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is developed by Acronis International GmbH. Halcyon Anti-Ransomware is developed by Halcyon. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and Halcyon Anti-Ransomware serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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