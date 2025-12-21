Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..

Halcyon Anti-Ransomware: Anti-ransomware platform protecting against attacks across the attack lifecycle. built by Halcyon. Core capabilities include AI-based ransomware detection using models trained on ransomware signals and TTPs, Behavioral engine monitoring ransomware activities across attack stages, EDR tamper detection and Last Gasp protection..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.