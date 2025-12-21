Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Acronis International GmbH. ESET Business Security is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by ESET. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing backup, endpoint detection, and IT operations for dozens of clients will find Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud valuable for its single-agent deployment and unified console, which cuts deployment time and training overhead across heterogeneous environments. The platform covers 20+ workload types and integrates EDR, MDR, and RMM into one pane of glass, addressing PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) simultaneously without forcing separate vendor integrations. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth or incident response speed; Acronis prioritizes protection breadth and operational efficiency over the detection capabilities that mature SOCs demand.
Startups and SMBs that need endpoint protection without the complexity of full EDR will get solid value from ESET Business Security; the antivirus and ransomware defense work reliably at a price that doesn't require security budget arguments. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0 platform security and continuous monitoring, meaning you get both prevention and the visibility to know when something's wrong. Skip this if you need behavioral threat hunting or incident response automation; ESET prioritizes detection and blocking over the forensic depth that mid-market SOCs increasingly demand.
Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs
Endpoint protection platform for business and home users with antivirus.
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Common questions about comparing Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud vs ESET Business Security for your extended detection and response needs.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..
ESET Business Security: Endpoint protection platform for business and home users with antivirus. built by ESET. Core capabilities include Real-time antivirus and anti-malware protection, AI-powered threat detection and blocking, Ransomware defense with automatic backup and recovery..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud differentiates with Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. ESET Business Security differentiates with Real-time antivirus and anti-malware protection, AI-powered threat detection and blocking, Ransomware defense with automatic backup and recovery.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is developed by Acronis International GmbH. ESET Business Security is developed by ESET. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and ESET Business Security serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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