Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Acronis International GmbH. Elastio Cloud Coverage is a commercial backup as a service tool by Elastio. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing backup, endpoint detection, and IT operations for dozens of clients will find Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud valuable for its single-agent deployment and unified console, which cuts deployment time and training overhead across heterogeneous environments. The platform covers 20+ workload types and integrates EDR, MDR, and RMM into one pane of glass, addressing PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) simultaneously without forcing separate vendor integrations. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth or incident response speed; Acronis prioritizes protection breadth and operational efficiency over the detection capabilities that mature SOCs demand.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing AWS or Azure backups need Elastio Cloud Coverage because it's the only tool that actually validates whether your recovery points are clean before you need them. It covers the full stack,EC2, EBS, S3, FSx on AWS and VMs, Managed Disks, Blob Storage on Azure,and runs continuous monitoring against ransomware and corruption, mapping directly to NIST RC.RP and DE.CM. Skip this if your backups are infrequently tested or if you're still treating backup validation as a manual quarterly checkbox rather than an automated control.
Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs
Validates cloud backups for ransomware and corruption across AWS and Azure.
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Common questions about comparing Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud vs Elastio Cloud Coverage for your extended detection and response needs.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..
Elastio Cloud Coverage: Validates cloud backups for ransomware and corruption across AWS and Azure. built by Elastio. Core capabilities include Ransomware detection within backup recovery points, Backup integrity validation and verification, AWS service coverage (EC2, EBS, S3, FSx, AMIs, DRS, AWS Backup, LAG Vaults)..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud differentiates with Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. Elastio Cloud Coverage differentiates with Ransomware detection within backup recovery points, Backup integrity validation and verification, AWS service coverage (EC2, EBS, S3, FSx, AMIs, DRS, AWS Backup, LAG Vaults).
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is developed by Acronis International GmbH. Elastio Cloud Coverage is developed by Elastio. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud integrates with Microsoft 365, Google Workspace. Elastio Cloud Coverage integrates with AWS Backup, AWS EC2, AWS EBS, AWS S3, AWS FSx and 5 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and Elastio Cloud Coverage serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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