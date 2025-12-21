Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..

Elastio Cloud Coverage: Validates cloud backups for ransomware and corruption across AWS and Azure. built by Elastio. Core capabilities include Ransomware detection within backup recovery points, Backup integrity validation and verification, AWS service coverage (EC2, EBS, S3, FSx, AMIs, DRS, AWS Backup, LAG Vaults)..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.