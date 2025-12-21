Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Acronis International GmbH. Deep Instinct DSX is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Deep Instinct. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing backup, endpoint detection, and IT operations for dozens of clients will find Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud valuable for its single-agent deployment and unified console, which cuts deployment time and training overhead across heterogeneous environments. The platform covers 20+ workload types and integrates EDR, MDR, and RMM into one pane of glass, addressing PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) simultaneously without forcing separate vendor integrations. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth or incident response speed; Acronis prioritizes protection breadth and operational efficiency over the detection capabilities that mature SOCs demand.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in endpoint alert noise should evaluate Deep Instinct DSX for its pre-execution blocking model, which stops threats before they run rather than after. The neural network trained on hundreds of millions of samples delivers verdicts in under 20 milliseconds with a sub-0.1% false positive rate, meaning your SOC actually investigates real incidents. Skip this if your organization relies heavily on behavioral detection or needs mature EDR-style threat hunting; DSX prioritizes prevention over forensic depth, and NIST coverage skews toward Continuous Monitoring over post-breach response.
Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs
Deep learning-based malware prevention platform for endpoint protection
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Common questions about comparing Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud vs Deep Instinct DSX for your extended detection and response needs.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..
Deep Instinct DSX: Deep learning-based malware prevention platform for endpoint protection. built by Deep Instinct. Core capabilities include Deep learning-based malware prevention, Pre-execution threat blocking, Zero-day threat detection..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud differentiates with Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. Deep Instinct DSX differentiates with Deep learning-based malware prevention, Pre-execution threat blocking, Zero-day threat detection.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is developed by Acronis International GmbH. Deep Instinct DSX is developed by Deep Instinct. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and Deep Instinct DSX serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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