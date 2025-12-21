Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Acronis International GmbH. CrowdStrike Falcon Platform is a commercial extended detection and response tool by CrowdStrike. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing backup, endpoint detection, and IT operations for dozens of clients will find Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud valuable for its single-agent deployment and unified console, which cuts deployment time and training overhead across heterogeneous environments. The platform covers 20+ workload types and integrates EDR, MDR, and RMM into one pane of glass, addressing PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) simultaneously without forcing separate vendor integrations. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth or incident response speed; Acronis prioritizes protection breadth and operational efficiency over the detection capabilities that mature SOCs demand.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams with distributed workforces will get the most from Falcon Platform because its cloud-native architecture actually scales without the agent bloat that slows traditional EPP deployments. The platform covers 11 of 13 NIST CSF 2.0 functions and excels at continuous monitoring and incident response, reflected in 24/7 MDR services backed by threat intelligence and attack surface visibility that most competitors bolt on separately. The honest gap: Falcon prioritizes detection and response over recovery operations, so teams that need deep forensic automation and incident rollback capabilities may find RS.MI functions lighter than expected. Skip this if you're committed to an on-premises-only security stack or need SIEM as your primary control plane rather than a secondary analysis layer.
Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs
Cloud-native cybersecurity platform with EPP, EDR, XDR, and SIEM capabilities
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Common questions about comparing Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud vs CrowdStrike Falcon Platform for your extended detection and response needs.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..
CrowdStrike Falcon Platform: Cloud-native cybersecurity platform with EPP, EDR, XDR, and SIEM capabilities. built by CrowdStrike. Core capabilities include Endpoint protection (EPP) and endpoint detection and response (EDR), Extended detection and response (XDR) across multiple security domains, Next-generation SIEM with AI-native SOC platform..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud differentiates with Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. CrowdStrike Falcon Platform differentiates with Endpoint protection (EPP) and endpoint detection and response (EDR), Extended detection and response (XDR) across multiple security domains, Next-generation SIEM with AI-native SOC platform.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is developed by Acronis International GmbH. CrowdStrike Falcon Platform is developed by CrowdStrike. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and CrowdStrike Falcon Platform serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both are Extended Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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