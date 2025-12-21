Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..

CrowdStrike Falcon Platform: Cloud-native cybersecurity platform with EPP, EDR, XDR, and SIEM capabilities. built by CrowdStrike. Core capabilities include Endpoint protection (EPP) and endpoint detection and response (EDR), Extended detection and response (XDR) across multiple security domains, Next-generation SIEM with AI-native SOC platform..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.