Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..

CrowdStrike Falcon Platform: Cloud-native cybersecurity platform with EPP, EDR, XDR, and SIEM capabilities. built by CrowdStrike. Core capabilities include Endpoint protection (EPP) and endpoint detection and response (EDR), Extended detection and response (XDR) across multiple security domains, Next-generation SIEM with AI-native SOC platform..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.