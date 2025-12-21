Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Acronis International GmbH. Commvault Salesforce Backup is a commercial backup as a service tool by Commvault. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing backup, endpoint detection, and IT operations for dozens of clients will find Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud valuable for its single-agent deployment and unified console, which cuts deployment time and training overhead across heterogeneous environments. The platform covers 20+ workload types and integrates EDR, MDR, and RMM into one pane of glass, addressing PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) simultaneously without forcing separate vendor integrations. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth or incident response speed; Acronis prioritizes protection breadth and operational efficiency over the detection capabilities that mature SOCs demand.
Mid-market and enterprise teams that treat Salesforce as a critical system will want Commvault Salesforce Backup primarily for its multi-org management and sandbox seeding capabilities, which let you replicate production environments for testing without manual work. FedRAMP High compliance and air-gapped immutable storage address the compliance requirements that typically force Salesforce backup decisions in regulated industries. The tool's strength in recovery execution and continuous monitoring (RC.RP and DE.CM) is genuine, though it prioritizes incident response over proactive threat prevention compared to some competitors. Pass on this if your organization needs integrated backup across ten different SaaS platforms; Commvault's Salesforce coverage is deep but the broader platform tax is real.
Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs
Cloud-based backup and recovery solution for Salesforce environments
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Common questions about comparing Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud vs Commvault Salesforce Backup for your extended detection and response needs.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..
Commvault Salesforce Backup: Cloud-based backup and recovery solution for Salesforce environments. built by Commvault. Core capabilities include Automated backup scheduling for Salesforce environments, Granular search and restore capabilities, Sandbox seeding and masking..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud differentiates with Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. Commvault Salesforce Backup differentiates with Automated backup scheduling for Salesforce environments, Granular search and restore capabilities, Sandbox seeding and masking.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is developed by Acronis International GmbH. Commvault Salesforce Backup is developed by Commvault. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud integrates with Microsoft 365, Google Workspace. Commvault Salesforce Backup integrates with Salesforce, Microsoft 365, HPE Proliant. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and Commvault Salesforce Backup serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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