Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..

Commvault Salesforce Backup: Cloud-based backup and recovery solution for Salesforce environments. built by Commvault. Core capabilities include Automated backup scheduling for Salesforce environments, Granular search and restore capabilities, Sandbox seeding and masking..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.