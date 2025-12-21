Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..

Cohesity Gaia: AI-powered search and analysis tool for enterprise backup data. built by Cohesity. Core capabilities include Natural language conversational search across backup data, AI-powered document summarization and analysis, Role-based access control with permission-aware responses..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.