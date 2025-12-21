Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Acronis International GmbH. Cohesity FortKnox is a commercial backup as a service tool by Cohesity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing backup, endpoint detection, and IT operations for dozens of clients will find Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud valuable for its single-agent deployment and unified console, which cuts deployment time and training overhead across heterogeneous environments. The platform covers 20+ workload types and integrates EDR, MDR, and RMM into one pane of glass, addressing PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) simultaneously without forcing separate vendor integrations. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth or incident response speed; Acronis prioritizes protection breadth and operational efficiency over the detection capabilities that mature SOCs demand.
Mid-market and enterprise teams facing ransomware threats need FortKnox because its air-gapped virtual vault makes encrypted backups genuinely unreachable during active attacks, not just theoretically so. The immutable snapshots with retention locks address NIST PR.DS and RC.RP functions that most backup tools treat as afterthoughts, while integrated threat scanning before restore prevents you from recovering compromised data. Skip this if your organization can tolerate a longer recovery window; the isolation model trades some restore speed for the certainty that your backup tier stays isolated even when production infrastructure is already encrypted.
Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs
Cyber vault solution with immutable backups and air-gapped isolation
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Common questions about comparing Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud vs Cohesity FortKnox for your extended detection and response needs.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..
Cohesity FortKnox: Cyber vault solution with immutable backups and air-gapped isolation. built by Cohesity. Core capabilities include Immutable snapshots, Virtual air-gapped isolation, Integrated anomaly detection..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud differentiates with Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. Cohesity FortKnox differentiates with Immutable snapshots, Virtual air-gapped isolation, Integrated anomaly detection.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is developed by Acronis International GmbH. Cohesity FortKnox is developed by Cohesity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud integrates with Microsoft 365, Google Workspace. Cohesity FortKnox integrates with AWS, Azure, GCP, Cohesity DataProtect, NetBackup. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and Cohesity FortKnox serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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