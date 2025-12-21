Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Acronis International GmbH. Axcient x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud is a commercial backup as a service tool by Axcient. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing backup, endpoint detection, and IT operations for dozens of clients will find Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud valuable for its single-agent deployment and unified console, which cuts deployment time and training overhead across heterogeneous environments. The platform covers 20+ workload types and integrates EDR, MDR, and RMM into one pane of glass, addressing PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) simultaneously without forcing separate vendor integrations. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth or incident response speed; Acronis prioritizes protection breadth and operational efficiency over the detection capabilities that mature SOCs demand.
Axcient x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud
SMB and mid-market IT teams without appliance budgets should pick Axcient x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud for silent RMM-based deployment that actually gets installed without end-user friction or lengthy change management. Chain-free backup technology and AutoVerify validation mean you're not managing failed restores months after an incident; the local cache cuts recovery time materially when bandwidth is constrained. This is not the tool for organizations prioritizing detection and response over recovery; x360Recover is recovery-focused and deliberately light on threat hunting integrations.
Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs
Hardware-free BCDR solution backing up to cloud without local appliances
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Common questions about comparing Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud vs Axcient x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud for your extended detection and response needs.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..
Axcient x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud: Hardware-free BCDR solution backing up to cloud without local appliances. built by Axcient. Core capabilities include Chain-free backup technology, Silent deployment through RMM tools, AutoVerify backup validation..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud differentiates with Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. Axcient x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud differentiates with Chain-free backup technology, Silent deployment through RMM tools, AutoVerify backup validation.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is developed by Acronis International GmbH. Axcient x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud is developed by Axcient. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud integrates with Microsoft 365, Google Workspace. Axcient x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud integrates with Microsoft Azure, AWS, Google Cloud. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and Axcient x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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