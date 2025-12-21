Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Acronis International GmbH. Axcient x360Recover is a commercial backup as a service tool by Axcient. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing backup, endpoint detection, and IT operations for dozens of clients will find Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud valuable for its single-agent deployment and unified console, which cuts deployment time and training overhead across heterogeneous environments. The platform covers 20+ workload types and integrates EDR, MDR, and RMM into one pane of glass, addressing PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) simultaneously without forcing separate vendor integrations. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth or incident response speed; Acronis prioritizes protection breadth and operational efficiency over the detection capabilities that mature SOCs demand.
SMB and mid-market IT teams need a BCDR tool that actually recovers systems fast when ransomware hits, and x360Recover delivers sub-1-hour RTO with AirGap isolation that prevents attackers from deleting backups during an incident. The AutoVerify feature tests your recovery plan automatically rather than leaving it untested until disaster strikes, and you can deploy without appliances if you want cloud-native simplicity or with hardware if you need local cache acceleration. Skip this if your priority is detection and prevention rather than recovery execution; x360Recover assumes the breach has already happened and focuses on getting you operational again.
Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs
BCDR solution with direct-to-cloud and appliance-based deployment options
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Common questions about comparing Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud vs Axcient x360Recover for your extended detection and response needs.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..
Axcient x360Recover: BCDR solution with direct-to-cloud and appliance-based deployment options. built by Axcient. Core capabilities include Direct-to-Cloud backup without appliances, Appliance-based deployment with BYOD option, Chain-free backup technology for long-term retention..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud differentiates with Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. Axcient x360Recover differentiates with Direct-to-Cloud backup without appliances, Appliance-based deployment with BYOD option, Chain-free backup technology for long-term retention.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is developed by Acronis International GmbH. Axcient x360Recover is developed by Axcient. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud integrates with Microsoft 365, Google Workspace. Axcient x360Recover integrates with ConnectWise Asio, PSA platforms, RMM platforms. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and Axcient x360Recover serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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