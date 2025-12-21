Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..

Axcient x360Cloud: Cloud backup and recovery for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace data. built by Axcient. Core capabilities include Automated backup for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace applications, SmartSearch full-text search across backed up data including email attachments, AirGap technology for ransomware and deletion protection..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.