Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Acronis International GmbH. Axcient x360Cloud is a commercial backup as a service tool by Axcient. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing backup, endpoint detection, and IT operations for dozens of clients will find Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud valuable for its single-agent deployment and unified console, which cuts deployment time and training overhead across heterogeneous environments. The platform covers 20+ workload types and integrates EDR, MDR, and RMM into one pane of glass, addressing PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) simultaneously without forcing separate vendor integrations. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth or incident response speed; Acronis prioritizes protection breadth and operational efficiency over the detection capabilities that mature SOCs demand.
IT teams running Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace at mid-market scale need x360Cloud primarily for its AirGap immutable backup, which stops ransomware from destroying your production and backup copies simultaneously. Multiple daily backups with automated verification and flat-fee pooled storage mean you're not guessing whether recovery will actually work when you need it. Skip this if your organization demands unified backup across SaaS, on-premises databases, and infrastructure VMs; x360Cloud stays focused on collaboration platforms and won't replace your broader backup strategy.
Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs
Cloud backup and recovery for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace data
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Common questions about comparing Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud vs Axcient x360Cloud for your extended detection and response needs.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..
Axcient x360Cloud: Cloud backup and recovery for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace data. built by Axcient. Core capabilities include Automated backup for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace applications, SmartSearch full-text search across backed up data including email attachments, AirGap technology for ransomware and deletion protection..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud differentiates with Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. Axcient x360Cloud differentiates with Automated backup for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace applications, SmartSearch full-text search across backed up data including email attachments, AirGap technology for ransomware and deletion protection.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is developed by Acronis International GmbH. Axcient x360Cloud is developed by Axcient. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud integrates with Microsoft 365, Google Workspace. Axcient x360Cloud integrates with Microsoft 365, Exchange Online, OneDrive, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams and 3 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and Axcient x360Cloud serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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