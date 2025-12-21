MSPs managing backup, endpoint detection, and IT operations for dozens of clients will find Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud valuable for its single-agent deployment and unified console, which cuts deployment time and training overhead across heterogeneous environments. The platform covers 20+ workload types and integrates EDR, MDR, and RMM into one pane of glass, addressing PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) simultaneously without forcing separate vendor integrations. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth or incident response speed; Acronis prioritizes protection breadth and operational efficiency over the detection capabilities that mature SOCs demand.

Arcserve Cloud Cyber Resilient Storage

Mid-market and enterprise teams that treat ransomware recovery as a business continuity problem, not just a backup problem, should evaluate Arcserve Cloud Cyber Resilient Storage. The platform maps directly to NIST RC.RP (Incident Recovery Plan Execution) and PR.IR (Technology Infrastructure Resilience), meaning it's architected around restoration speed and immutability rather than just data storage. Skip this if your priority is real-time threat detection or preventing the initial compromise; Arcserve assumes the attack succeeds and focuses on how fast you can get operational again.