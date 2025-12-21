Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Acronis International GmbH. Arcserve Cloud Cyber Resilient Storage is a commercial backup as a service tool by Arcserve. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing backup, endpoint detection, and IT operations for dozens of clients will find Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud valuable for its single-agent deployment and unified console, which cuts deployment time and training overhead across heterogeneous environments. The platform covers 20+ workload types and integrates EDR, MDR, and RMM into one pane of glass, addressing PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) simultaneously without forcing separate vendor integrations. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth or incident response speed; Acronis prioritizes protection breadth and operational efficiency over the detection capabilities that mature SOCs demand.
Arcserve Cloud Cyber Resilient Storage
Mid-market and enterprise teams that treat ransomware recovery as a business continuity problem, not just a backup problem, should evaluate Arcserve Cloud Cyber Resilient Storage. The platform maps directly to NIST RC.RP (Incident Recovery Plan Execution) and PR.IR (Technology Infrastructure Resilience), meaning it's architected around restoration speed and immutability rather than just data storage. Skip this if your priority is real-time threat detection or preventing the initial compromise; Arcserve assumes the attack succeeds and focuses on how fast you can get operational again.
Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs
Cloud-based cyber-resilient storage solution for data backup and recovery
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Common questions about comparing Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud vs Arcserve Cloud Cyber Resilient Storage for your extended detection and response needs.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..
Arcserve Cloud Cyber Resilient Storage: Cloud-based cyber-resilient storage solution for data backup and recovery. built by Arcserve..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is developed by Acronis International GmbH. Arcserve Cloud Cyber Resilient Storage is developed by Arcserve. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and Arcserve Cloud Cyber Resilient Storage serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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