Acompany: Japanese firm offering confidential computing, AI security, and data privacy services. built by Acompany. headquartered in Japan. Core capabilities include Confidential computing (秘密計算) technology for secure data processing, AI Cleanroom for protecting data and AI workloads, Data Cleanroom for safe utilization of organizational data..

AvePoint Confidence Platform: Platform for digital workplace data governance, security, and management. built by AvePoint. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Centralized data orchestration across cloud and self-hosted systems, Automated enforcement of business and IT policies, Information lifecycle management..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.