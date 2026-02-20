Acompany: Japanese firm offering confidential computing, AI security, and data privacy services. built by Acompany. headquartered in Japan. Core capabilities include Confidential computing (秘密計算) technology for secure data processing, AI Cleanroom for protecting data and AI workloads, Data Cleanroom for safe utilization of organizational data..

Amazon Macie: Discover and protect sensitive data at scale with automated data discovery and security assessment..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.