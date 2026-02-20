Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ACI Learning Skill Labs is a commercial cyber range training tool by ACI Learning. OWASP Juice Shop CTF Extension is a free cyber range training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Academic programs and corporate training teams need ACI Learning Skill Labs because it actually lets students break things hands-on instead of watching videos, which is the only way network and security fundamentals stick. The CollegePro sets align with real course calendars across years 1-2, and auto-grading cuts instructor overhead on repetitive validation work. This is built for schools and training departments, not for security operations teams looking to upskill existing staff on incident response or threat hunting; if your goal is certifications and foundational competency, this works; if you need role-specific depth for security engineers already in the field, look elsewhere.
OWASP Juice Shop CTF Extension
Security training leads running internal CTF programs will move faster with OWASP Juice Shop CTF Extension because it eliminates manual event scaffolding across multiple CTF platforms through a single CLI. The tool ships with 462 GitHub stars and zero licensing cost, making it the lowest-friction option for teams already standardized on Juice Shop's intentionally vulnerable application. Skip this if your organization needs a managed platform that handles player registration, scoring dashboards, and post-event analytics; this is automation for the infrastructure layer, not the tournament layer.
Virtual hands-on IT & cybersecurity lab platform for academic programs.
A Node.js CLI tool that automates the setup of CTF events using OWASP Juice Shop challenges across multiple CTF frameworks.
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Common questions about comparing ACI Learning Skill Labs vs OWASP Juice Shop CTF Extension for your cyber range training needs.
ACI Learning Skill Labs: Virtual hands-on IT & cybersecurity lab platform for academic programs. built by ACI Learning. Core capabilities include Hands-on virtual lab exercises for IT and cybersecurity courses, CollegePro term-aligned lab sets (4 sets covering years 1-2 of academic programs), AI Skill Lab Sets covering AI governance, oversight, and agentic systems..
OWASP Juice Shop CTF Extension: A Node.js CLI tool that automates the setup of CTF events using OWASP Juice Shop challenges across multiple CTF frameworks..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ACI Learning Skill Labs is developed by ACI Learning. OWASP Juice Shop CTF Extension is open-source with 462 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ACI Learning Skill Labs and OWASP Juice Shop CTF Extension serve similar Cyber Range Training use cases: both are Cyber Range Training tools, both cover Education. Key differences: ACI Learning Skill Labs is Commercial while OWASP Juice Shop CTF Extension is Free, OWASP Juice Shop CTF Extension is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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