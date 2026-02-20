Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arc4dia Counter-APT Training is a commercial cyber range training tool by Arc4dia. OWASP Juice Shop CTF Extension is a free cyber range training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with staff who hunt APT indicators or respond to advanced threats should choose Arc4dia Counter-APT Training for its instructor-led model built around tradecraft from practitioners with operational cyber intelligence experience, not theoretical frameworks. The multi-level curriculum runs from foundational reverse engineering and web security through force-on-force engagement scenarios, addressing the full NIST Awareness and Training function. Skip this if your team needs remote, self-paced training or lacks the operational maturity to absorb scenario-based instruction; the value comes from experienced instructors, not polish.
OWASP Juice Shop CTF Extension
Security training leads running internal CTF programs will move faster with OWASP Juice Shop CTF Extension because it eliminates manual event scaffolding across multiple CTF platforms through a single CLI. The tool ships with 462 GitHub stars and zero licensing cost, making it the lowest-friction option for teams already standardized on Juice Shop's intentionally vulnerable application. Skip this if your organization needs a managed platform that handles player registration, scoring dashboards, and post-event analytics; this is automation for the infrastructure layer, not the tournament layer.
Instructor-led training courses focused on counter-APT tactics and cyber defense.
A Node.js CLI tool that automates the setup of CTF events using OWASP Juice Shop challenges across multiple CTF frameworks.
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Common questions about comparing Arc4dia Counter-APT Training vs OWASP Juice Shop CTF Extension for your cyber range training needs.
Arc4dia Counter-APT Training: Instructor-led training courses focused on counter-APT tactics and cyber defense. built by Arc4dia. Core capabilities include Instructor-led courses by practitioners with operational cyber intelligence experience, Multi-level curriculum from foundational labs to force-on-force scenarios, APT Tactics course..
OWASP Juice Shop CTF Extension: A Node.js CLI tool that automates the setup of CTF events using OWASP Juice Shop challenges across multiple CTF frameworks..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arc4dia Counter-APT Training is developed by Arc4dia. OWASP Juice Shop CTF Extension is open-source with 462 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arc4dia Counter-APT Training and OWASP Juice Shop CTF Extension serve similar Cyber Range Training use cases: both are Cyber Range Training tools. Key differences: Arc4dia Counter-APT Training is Commercial while OWASP Juice Shop CTF Extension is Free, OWASP Juice Shop CTF Extension is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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