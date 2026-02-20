Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ACI Learning Skill Labs is a commercial cyber range training tool by ACI Learning. Infosec Infosec IQ is a commercial security awareness training tool by Infosec Institute. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Academic programs and corporate training teams need ACI Learning Skill Labs because it actually lets students break things hands-on instead of watching videos, which is the only way network and security fundamentals stick. The CollegePro sets align with real course calendars across years 1-2, and auto-grading cuts instructor overhead on repetitive validation work. This is built for schools and training departments, not for security operations teams looking to upskill existing staff on incident response or threat hunting; if your goal is certifications and foundational competency, this works; if you need role-specific depth for security engineers already in the field, look elsewhere.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing clicks will see immediate ROI from Infosec Infosec IQ because its alert-based training nudges actually change behavior instead of relying on annual checkbox compliance. The platform covers 3,000+ awareness modules and maps directly to NIST PR.AT and ID.IM functions, meaning you're building measurable human risk management alongside your technical controls. Skip this if your organization needs advanced endpoint detection or incident response automation; Infosec IQ is pure awareness training and phishing simulation, not a security platform.
Virtual hands-on IT & cybersecurity lab platform for academic programs.
Security awareness training platform with phishing simulation and human risk mgmt
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Common questions about comparing ACI Learning Skill Labs vs Infosec Infosec IQ for your cyber range training needs.
ACI Learning Skill Labs: Virtual hands-on IT & cybersecurity lab platform for academic programs. built by ACI Learning. Core capabilities include Hands-on virtual lab exercises for IT and cybersecurity courses, CollegePro term-aligned lab sets (4 sets covering years 1-2 of academic programs), AI Skill Lab Sets covering AI governance, oversight, and agentic systems..
Infosec Infosec IQ: Security awareness training platform with phishing simulation and human risk mgmt. built by Infosec Institute. Core capabilities include 3,000+ security awareness training resources, Phishing simulation testing, Alert-based training nudges for risky behaviors..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ACI Learning Skill Labs differentiates with Hands-on virtual lab exercises for IT and cybersecurity courses, CollegePro term-aligned lab sets (4 sets covering years 1-2 of academic programs), AI Skill Lab Sets covering AI governance, oversight, and agentic systems. Infosec Infosec IQ differentiates with 3,000+ security awareness training resources, Phishing simulation testing, Alert-based training nudges for risky behaviors.
ACI Learning Skill Labs is developed by ACI Learning. Infosec Infosec IQ is developed by Infosec Institute. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ACI Learning Skill Labs and Infosec Infosec IQ serve similar Cyber Range Training use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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