ACI Learning Skill Labs: Virtual hands-on IT & cybersecurity lab platform for academic programs. built by ACI Learning. Core capabilities include Hands-on virtual lab exercises for IT and cybersecurity courses, CollegePro term-aligned lab sets (4 sets covering years 1-2 of academic programs), AI Skill Lab Sets covering AI governance, oversight, and agentic systems..

Infosec Infosec IQ: Security awareness training platform with phishing simulation and human risk mgmt. built by Infosec Institute. Core capabilities include 3,000+ security awareness training resources, Phishing simulation testing, Alert-based training nudges for risky behaviors..

Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.