Aceiss: Access security platform detecting unauthorized user access via continuous monitoring. built by Aceiss. Core capabilities include Continuous control monitoring of user accounts, permissions, and activity via agent installation, Risk assessments identifying unauthorized access patterns, anomalous behavior, and dangerous privilege combinations, Real-time visibility and analytics over user access privileges across the organization..

Veza Access Reviews: Automates user access certifications and reviews across systems and resources. built by Veza Technologies. Core capabilities include Automated access certification campaigns, Effective permissions translation to CRUD terms, Review delegation to managers and resource owners..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.