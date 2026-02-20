Abbey Labs: Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows. built by Abbey Labs. Core capabilities include Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke)..

Veza Access Reviews: Automates user access certifications and reviews across systems and resources. built by Veza Technologies. Core capabilities include Automated access certification campaigns, Effective permissions translation to CRUD terms, Review delegation to managers and resource owners..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.