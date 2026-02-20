Aceiss: Access security platform detecting unauthorized user access via continuous monitoring. built by Aceiss. Core capabilities include Continuous control monitoring of user accounts, permissions, and activity via agent installation, Risk assessments identifying unauthorized access patterns, anomalous behavior, and dangerous privilege combinations, Real-time visibility and analytics over user access privileges across the organization..

Torii Identity Governance: IGA platform for SaaS app discovery, access mgmt, and compliance automation. built by torii. Core capabilities include Continuous SaaS, AI, and desktop app discovery, Human and machine identity resolution with account and entitlement mapping, Access request workflows with policy guardrails and approval routing..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.