Aceiss: Access security platform detecting unauthorized user access via continuous monitoring. built by Aceiss. Core capabilities include Continuous control monitoring of user accounts, permissions, and activity via agent installation, Risk assessments identifying unauthorized access patterns, anomalous behavior, and dangerous privilege combinations, Real-time visibility and analytics over user access privileges across the organization..

Saviynt Identity Governance & Administration: Identity governance & administration platform for managing access & compliance. built by Saviynt. Core capabilities include Identity lifecycle automation from onboarding to offboarding, Access request and approval workflows, Access certification campaigns and reviews..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.