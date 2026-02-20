Abbey Labs: Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows. built by Abbey Labs. Core capabilities include Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke)..

Saviynt Identity Governance & Administration: Identity governance & administration platform for managing access & compliance. built by Saviynt. Core capabilities include Identity lifecycle automation from onboarding to offboarding, Access request and approval workflows, Access certification campaigns and reviews..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.