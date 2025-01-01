Aceiss: Access security platform detecting unauthorized user access via continuous monitoring. built by Aceiss. Core capabilities include Continuous control monitoring of user accounts, permissions, and activity via agent installation, Risk assessments identifying unauthorized access patterns, anomalous behavior, and dangerous privilege combinations, Real-time visibility and analytics over user access privileges across the organization..

LinuxGuard: Control Plane for Linux Identity. built by LinuxGuard. Core capabilities include Identity & privilege mapping, Privilege drift detection, Service account governance..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.