AccuKnox Application Security: AI-powered CNAPP for AppSec, CloudSec, and AISec with zero-trust runtime security. built by AccuKnox. Core capabilities include Runtime security powered by eBPF and LSM technologies, Kubernetes workload security, AI/LLM security (AISec)..

Wiz Unified Security: Unified security platform for code, CI/CD, and cloud environments. built by Wiz. Core capabilities include Code-to-cloud risk mapping and tracing, Software Composition Analysis with dependency vulnerability detection, Infrastructure as Code scanning with 1000+ rules..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.