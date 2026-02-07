Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AgileBlue Cloud Security is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by AgileBlue. Wiz Cloud is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Wiz. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from AgileBlue Cloud Security because its agentless deployment actually works without sacrificing detection depth, letting you cover AWS, Azure, and GCP without forcing agents into thousands of workloads. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, with built-in compliance mappings for HIPAA and PCI-DSS that save months of audit prep. Skip this if your priority is identity governance or supply chain risk management; AgileBlue prioritizes cloud runtime protection and posture over IAM depth and vendor risk visibility.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will see immediate ROI from Wiz Cloud's agentless scanning, which cuts deployment friction and covers VMs, containers, serverless, and Kubernetes without agent sprawl. The Security Graph attack path visualization moves you past alert fatigue by showing which misconfigurations actually matter; combined with CIEM and DSPM coverage, it maps your real blast radius across ID.AM and PR.DS functions. Skip this if you need runtime threat detection or behavioral analytics,Wiz prioritizes posture and entitlements over what's happening in memory right now.
Cloud security platform with CDR, CNAPP, and CSPM for multi-cloud environments
Agentless cloud security platform for risk detection & prevention
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Common questions about comparing AgileBlue Cloud Security vs Wiz Cloud for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
AgileBlue Cloud Security: Cloud security platform with CDR, CNAPP, and CSPM for multi-cloud environments. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) for continuous monitoring, Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) coverage, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for configuration scanning..
Wiz Cloud: Agentless cloud security platform for risk detection & prevention. built by Wiz. Core capabilities include Agentless API-based cloud scanning and inventory, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Vulnerability scanning across VMs, serverless, containers, and appliances..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AgileBlue Cloud Security differentiates with Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) for continuous monitoring, Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) coverage, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for configuration scanning. Wiz Cloud differentiates with Agentless API-based cloud scanning and inventory, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Vulnerability scanning across VMs, serverless, containers, and appliances.
AgileBlue Cloud Security is developed by AgileBlue. Wiz Cloud is developed by Wiz. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AgileBlue Cloud Security and Wiz Cloud serve similar Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform use cases: both are Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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