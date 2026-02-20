Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AccuKnox Application Security is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by AccuKnox. Upwind Cloud Security Platform is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Upwind. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams running Kubernetes environments need AccuKnox Application Security because its eBPF and LSM-based runtime security actually stops container breakouts in production, not just flag them in logs. The platform covers AppSec, CloudSec, and AISec in one deployment, and its zero-trust enforcement maps directly to NIST PR.PS and DE.CM without requiring separate tools. Skip this if you're primarily concerned with pre-deployment vulnerability scanning or need deep CSPM coverage; AccuKnox prioritizes runtime detection over cloud posture management.
Upwind Cloud Security Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling multi-cloud infrastructure will find real value in Upwind Cloud Security Platform's attack path analysis, which connects entitlements, misconfigurations, and code vulnerabilities into a single exposure graph rather than leaving them siloed across tools. The platform covers eight NIST CSF 2.0 functions including Supply Chain Risk Management and continuous monitoring, with particular depth in asset management and data security posture work that most competitors defer to separate vendors. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises or needs runtime detection as a first-class citizen; Upwind is built for the shift-left, preventive side of cloud security, not incident response.
AI-powered CNAPP for AppSec, CloudSec, and AISec with zero-trust runtime security.
Cloud-native application protection platform for cloud security lifecycle
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Common questions about comparing AccuKnox Application Security vs Upwind Cloud Security Platform for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
AccuKnox Application Security: AI-powered CNAPP for AppSec, CloudSec, and AISec with zero-trust runtime security. built by AccuKnox. Core capabilities include Runtime security powered by eBPF and LSM technologies, Kubernetes workload security, AI/LLM security (AISec)..
Upwind Cloud Security Platform: Cloud-native application protection platform for cloud security lifecycle. built by Upwind. Core capabilities include Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Cloud Infrastructure Entitlements Management (CIEM), Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in api security. AccuKnox Application Security differentiates with Runtime security powered by eBPF and LSM technologies, Kubernetes workload security, AI/LLM security (AISec). Upwind Cloud Security Platform differentiates with Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Cloud Infrastructure Entitlements Management (CIEM), Data Security Posture Management (DSPM).
AccuKnox Application Security is developed by AccuKnox. Upwind Cloud Security Platform is developed by Upwind. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AccuKnox Application Security and Upwind Cloud Security Platform serve similar Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform use cases: both are Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform tools, both cover Runtime Security, Kubernetes. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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