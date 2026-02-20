AccuKnox Application Security: AI-powered CNAPP for AppSec, CloudSec, and AISec with zero-trust runtime security. built by AccuKnox. Core capabilities include Runtime security powered by eBPF and LSM technologies, Kubernetes workload security, AI/LLM security (AISec)..

Upwind Cloud Security Platform: Cloud-native application protection platform for cloud security lifecycle. built by Upwind. Core capabilities include Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Cloud Infrastructure Entitlements Management (CIEM), Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.