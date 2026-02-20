AccuKnox Application Security: AI-powered CNAPP for AppSec, CloudSec, and AISec with zero-trust runtime security. built by AccuKnox. Core capabilities include Runtime security powered by eBPF and LSM technologies, Kubernetes workload security, AI/LLM security (AISec)..

Upwind Cloud Runtime Visibility: Cloud security platform with runtime visibility and risk prioritization. built by Upwind. Core capabilities include Complete cloud asset discovery and inventory, Unified asset graph mapping relationships and dependencies, Runtime context-based risk analysis..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.