Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AccuKnox Application Security is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by AccuKnox. Upwind Cloud Runtime Visibility is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Upwind. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams running Kubernetes environments need AccuKnox Application Security because its eBPF and LSM-based runtime security actually stops container breakouts in production, not just flag them in logs. The platform covers AppSec, CloudSec, and AISec in one deployment, and its zero-trust enforcement maps directly to NIST PR.PS and DE.CM without requiring separate tools. Skip this if you're primarily concerned with pre-deployment vulnerability scanning or need deep CSPM coverage; AccuKnox prioritizes runtime detection over cloud posture management.
Upwind Cloud Runtime Visibility
Teams managing multi-cloud sprawl across SMB to enterprise scale will benefit most from Upwind Cloud Runtime Visibility because it surfaces exposure paths and blast radius before incidents cascade across your asset graph. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 functions,asset discovery, risk assessment, continuous monitoring, and resilience,which means you're not bolting together separate tools for inventory and context. Skip this if your priority is vulnerability scanning alone; Upwind prioritizes runtime relationships and risk ranking over raw CVE volume, so traditional vuln-first buyers will feel the tradeoff.
AI-powered CNAPP for AppSec, CloudSec, and AISec with zero-trust runtime security.
Cloud security platform with runtime visibility and risk prioritization
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Common questions about comparing AccuKnox Application Security vs Upwind Cloud Runtime Visibility for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
AccuKnox Application Security: AI-powered CNAPP for AppSec, CloudSec, and AISec with zero-trust runtime security. built by AccuKnox. Core capabilities include Runtime security powered by eBPF and LSM technologies, Kubernetes workload security, AI/LLM security (AISec)..
Upwind Cloud Runtime Visibility: Cloud security platform with runtime visibility and risk prioritization. built by Upwind. Core capabilities include Complete cloud asset discovery and inventory, Unified asset graph mapping relationships and dependencies, Runtime context-based risk analysis..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AccuKnox Application Security differentiates with Runtime security powered by eBPF and LSM technologies, Kubernetes workload security, AI/LLM security (AISec). Upwind Cloud Runtime Visibility differentiates with Complete cloud asset discovery and inventory, Unified asset graph mapping relationships and dependencies, Runtime context-based risk analysis.
AccuKnox Application Security is developed by AccuKnox. Upwind Cloud Runtime Visibility is developed by Upwind. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AccuKnox Application Security and Upwind Cloud Runtime Visibility serve similar Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform use cases: both are Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform tools, both cover Runtime Security, Cloud Native. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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