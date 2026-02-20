Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AccuKnox Application Security is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by AccuKnox. Tenable Cloud Security is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Tenable. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams running Kubernetes environments need AccuKnox Application Security because its eBPF and LSM-based runtime security actually stops container breakouts in production, not just flag them in logs. The platform covers AppSec, CloudSec, and AISec in one deployment, and its zero-trust enforcement maps directly to NIST PR.PS and DE.CM without requiring separate tools. Skip this if you're primarily concerned with pre-deployment vulnerability scanning or need deep CSPM coverage; AccuKnox prioritizes runtime detection over cloud posture management.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from Tenable Cloud Security because it actually connects asset discovery to risk prioritization across hybrid environments, not just listing what you have. The platform covers seven distinct security functions (CSPM, CIEM, CWP, DSPM, IaC scanning, KSPM, and attack path analysis), which means fewer tool switches and less context loss when moving findings between teams. The caveat: if your organization runs primarily on a single cloud provider or doesn't care about entitlement and data classification risks, you're paying for breadth you won't use.
AI-powered CNAPP for AppSec, CloudSec, and AISec with zero-trust runtime security.
CNAPP for multi-cloud and hybrid cloud security with risk prioritization
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Common questions about comparing AccuKnox Application Security vs Tenable Cloud Security for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
AccuKnox Application Security: AI-powered CNAPP for AppSec, CloudSec, and AISec with zero-trust runtime security. built by AccuKnox. Core capabilities include Runtime security powered by eBPF and LSM technologies, Kubernetes workload security, AI/LLM security (AISec)..
Tenable Cloud Security: CNAPP for multi-cloud and hybrid cloud security with risk prioritization. built by Tenable. Core capabilities include Unified inventory and discovery of multi-cloud and hybrid cloud assets, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for compliance and governance, Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) for identity security..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AccuKnox Application Security differentiates with Runtime security powered by eBPF and LSM technologies, Kubernetes workload security, AI/LLM security (AISec). Tenable Cloud Security differentiates with Unified inventory and discovery of multi-cloud and hybrid cloud assets, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for compliance and governance, Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) for identity security.
AccuKnox Application Security is developed by AccuKnox. Tenable Cloud Security is developed by Tenable. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AccuKnox Application Security and Tenable Cloud Security serve similar Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform use cases: both are Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform tools, both cover Kubernetes. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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