AccuKnox Application Security: AI-powered CNAPP for AppSec, CloudSec, and AISec with zero-trust runtime security. built by AccuKnox. Core capabilities include Runtime security powered by eBPF and LSM technologies, Kubernetes workload security, AI/LLM security (AISec)..

Tenable Cloud Security: CNAPP for multi-cloud and hybrid cloud security with risk prioritization. built by Tenable. Core capabilities include Unified inventory and discovery of multi-cloud and hybrid cloud assets, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for compliance and governance, Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) for identity security..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.