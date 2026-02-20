AccuKnox Application Security: AI-powered CNAPP for AppSec, CloudSec, and AISec with zero-trust runtime security. built by AccuKnox. Core capabilities include Runtime security powered by eBPF and LSM technologies, Kubernetes workload security, AI/LLM security (AISec)..

RoonCyber Runtime CNAPP + CADR: Runtime CNAPP + CADR platform unifying app-layer threat detection and response. built by RoonCyber. Core capabilities include Runtime behavior detection across functions, APIs, containers, and cloud infrastructure, Cloud Application Detection and Response (CADR), Runtime Inventory for continuous asset discovery and tracking..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.