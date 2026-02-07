AgileBlue Cloud Security: Cloud security platform with CDR, CNAPP, and CSPM for multi-cloud environments. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) for continuous monitoring, Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) coverage, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for configuration scanning..

RoonCyber Runtime CNAPP + CADR: Runtime CNAPP + CADR platform unifying app-layer threat detection and response. built by RoonCyber. Core capabilities include Runtime behavior detection across functions, APIs, containers, and cloud infrastructure, Cloud Application Detection and Response (CADR), Runtime Inventory for continuous asset discovery and tracking..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.