AccuKnox Application Security: AI-powered CNAPP for AppSec, CloudSec, and AISec with zero-trust runtime security. built by AccuKnox. Core capabilities include Runtime security powered by eBPF and LSM technologies, Kubernetes workload security, AI/LLM security (AISec)..

Orca Security Application Security: Cloud-native app security platform covering code to cloud with SAST, SCA, IaC. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) scanning..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.