AccuKnox Application Security: AI-powered CNAPP for AppSec, CloudSec, and AISec with zero-trust runtime security. built by AccuKnox. Core capabilities include Runtime security powered by eBPF and LSM technologies, Kubernetes workload security, AI/LLM security (AISec)..

Datadog Cloud Security: Cloud security platform with CSPM, CIEM, vulnerability mgmt, and compliance. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Cloud Security Posture Management, Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management, Vulnerability Management..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.