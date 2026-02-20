Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AccuKnox Application Security is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by AccuKnox. Datadog Cloud Security is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Datadog. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams running Kubernetes environments need AccuKnox Application Security because its eBPF and LSM-based runtime security actually stops container breakouts in production, not just flag them in logs. The platform covers AppSec, CloudSec, and AISec in one deployment, and its zero-trust enforcement maps directly to NIST PR.PS and DE.CM without requiring separate tools. Skip this if you're primarily concerned with pre-deployment vulnerability scanning or need deep CSPM coverage; AccuKnox prioritizes runtime detection over cloud posture management.
Mid-market and enterprise teams already running Datadog for observability should pick Datadog Cloud Security to collapse tool sprawl and eliminate context-switching between monitoring and security findings. Its tight integration with the Datadog platform means security alerts land in the same dashboards as performance data, cutting investigation time for teams managing AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud infrastructure. Skip this if your organization runs a fragmented stack with no existing Datadog footprint; the platform's value compounds only when observability and security share the same backend.
AI-powered CNAPP for AppSec, CloudSec, and AISec with zero-trust runtime security.
Cloud security platform with CSPM, CIEM, vulnerability mgmt, and compliance
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AccuKnox Application Security vs Datadog Cloud Security for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
AccuKnox Application Security: AI-powered CNAPP for AppSec, CloudSec, and AISec with zero-trust runtime security. built by AccuKnox. Core capabilities include Runtime security powered by eBPF and LSM technologies, Kubernetes workload security, AI/LLM security (AISec)..
Datadog Cloud Security: Cloud security platform with CSPM, CIEM, vulnerability mgmt, and compliance. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Cloud Security Posture Management, Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management, Vulnerability Management..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AccuKnox Application Security differentiates with Runtime security powered by eBPF and LSM technologies, Kubernetes workload security, AI/LLM security (AISec). Datadog Cloud Security differentiates with Cloud Security Posture Management, Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management, Vulnerability Management.
AccuKnox Application Security is developed by AccuKnox. Datadog Cloud Security is developed by Datadog. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AccuKnox Application Security and Datadog Cloud Security serve similar Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform use cases: both are Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform tools, both cover Cloud Native. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox