Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AccessMatrix UAS is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by i-Sprint Innovations. Avatier Identity Anywhere SSO is a commercial access management tool by Avatier. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams standardizing on vendor-agnostic authentication will find AccessMatrix UAS valuable for avoiding lock-in while supporting biometrics, FIDO2, and hardware security modules in parallel. The platform handles 100 million plus user scale and integrates with token vendors from OneSpan to Thales without custom engineering, which matters when you're already managing heterogeneous hardware across regions. Skip this if your organization needs out-of-the-box connectors to your existing identity provider; AccessMatrix is an authentication server, not a replacement for your IAM platform.
Mid-market and SMB security teams managing hybrid environments will get the most from Avatier Identity Anywhere SSO because its Docker-based architecture cuts deployment friction while the integrated SaaS license management actually reduces identity sprawl instead of just cataloging it. The tool covers NIST PR.AA and ID.AM through automated provisioning, password sync, and just-in-time access across Active Directory and cloud applications. Skip this if you need enterprise-scale federation across hundreds of SaaS instances or deep API-first customization; Avatier's strength is solving the identity lifecycle problem for teams that have 20 to 30 applications, not 200.
Vendor-agnostic authentication server supporting MFA, biometrics, FIDO2 & HSMs.
Docker-based SSO solution with SaaS license mgmt and identity lifecycle integration
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Common questions about comparing AccessMatrix UAS vs Avatier Identity Anywhere SSO for your mfa & passwordless needs.
AccessMatrix UAS: Vendor-agnostic authentication server supporting MFA, biometrics, FIDO2 & HSMs. built by i-Sprint Innovations. Core capabilities include Pluggable authentication modules supporting passwords, OTPs, and FIDO2, Multi-biometric support: face, fingerprint, iris, voice, and palm vein recognition, FIDO2 device lifecycle management (registration, verification, and ongoing management)..
Avatier Identity Anywhere SSO: Docker-based SSO solution with SaaS license mgmt and identity lifecycle integration. built by Avatier. Core capabilities include Docker container-based architecture, Directory-based authentication and authorization, SaaS license management and cost optimization..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AccessMatrix UAS differentiates with Pluggable authentication modules supporting passwords, OTPs, and FIDO2, Multi-biometric support: face, fingerprint, iris, voice, and palm vein recognition, FIDO2 device lifecycle management (registration, verification, and ongoing management). Avatier Identity Anywhere SSO differentiates with Docker container-based architecture, Directory-based authentication and authorization, SaaS license management and cost optimization.
AccessMatrix UAS is developed by i-Sprint Innovations. Avatier Identity Anywhere SSO is developed by Avatier. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AccessMatrix UAS integrates with OneSpan OTP tokens, Gemalto tokens, V Key tokens, OATH providers, i-Sprint YESsafe token and 4 more. Avatier Identity Anywhere SSO integrates with Apple iOS, Android, Chrome, Outlook, Microsoft Teams and 4 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AccessMatrix UAS and Avatier Identity Anywhere SSO serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both cover Authentication, SSO. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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