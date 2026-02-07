Acante Data Security Observability: Data security observability platform for Databricks lakehouse environments. built by Acante. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and classification of PII, PCI, and PHI data, Attribute-based, time-bound, and masking access controls, Unified view of data access privileges across users, notebooks, and models..

Plerion Cloud Security Platform: Cloud security platform with AI teammate for AWS, Azure, GCP & Kubernetes. built by Plerion. Core capabilities include AI-powered security teammate (Pleri) for automated analysis and remediation, Real-time continuous monitoring of cloud environments, Centralized dashboard for multi-cloud visibility..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.