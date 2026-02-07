Acante Data Access Observer™: Data access governance platform for modern data and AI stacks. built by Acante. Core capabilities include Security best practices checks with guided remediation, Out-of-the-box guardrails library for continuous governance, Data access pattern monitoring for users, notebooks, and applications..

Soveren Data Security Platform (DSP): Real-time data observability platform combining DSPM, DDR, and DAG capabilities. built by Soveren. Core capabilities include Real-time data observability for production and staging environments, At-rest data detection, Network traffic analysis using eBPF..

Both serve the Data Access Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.