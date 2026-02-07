Acante Data Access Observer™: Data access governance platform for modern data and AI stacks. built by Acante. Core capabilities include Security best practices checks with guided remediation, Out-of-the-box guardrails library for continuous governance, Data access pattern monitoring for users, notebooks, and applications..

Sentra AI-Powered Data Security Platform: AI-powered DSPM platform for data discovery, classification, and protection. built by Sentra. Core capabilities include Agentless data discovery across IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, on-premises, and AI Copilots, AI-powered data classification with over 95% accuracy for structured and unstructured data, Continuous monitoring of data movement and copying activities..

Both serve the Data Access Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.