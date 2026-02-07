Acante Data Access Observer™: Data access governance platform for modern data and AI stacks. built by Acante. Core capabilities include Security best practices checks with guided remediation, Out-of-the-box guardrails library for continuous governance, Data access pattern monitoring for users, notebooks, and applications..

Netskope One DSPM: DSPM solution for discovering, classifying, and protecting sensitive data. built by Netskope. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and classification of sensitive data across cloud and on-premises, DSPM Score and risk indicators for data security posture assessment, Continuous scanning for misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, and risky behaviors..

Both serve the Data Access Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.