Acante Data Access Observer™: Data access governance platform for modern data and AI stacks. built by Acante. Core capabilities include Security best practices checks with guided remediation, Out-of-the-box guardrails library for continuous governance, Data access pattern monitoring for users, notebooks, and applications..

Cosmian Data Protection Suite: Data protection suite for securing data in public cloud environments. built by Cosmian. Core capabilities include Key management system (Cosmian KMS), Virtual machine security for public cloud (Cosmian VM), AI workload security (Cosmian AI)..

Both serve the Data Access Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.