Acalvio ShadowPlex: Deception platform using external-facing decoys for threat intel & recon detection. built by Acalvio Technologies. Core capabilities include External-facing decoys for web apps, APIs, and IPv6 IIoT services, Reconnaissance detection and early attack visibility, Credential abuse monitoring (password spraying, brute-force, credential stuffing)..

Tracebit Dynamic Security Canaries: Cloud-native deception platform deploying dynamic security canaries. built by Tracebit. Core capabilities include Dynamic canary generation for cloud resources, Automated canary recommendations based on environment profiling, Infrastructure-as-code deployment for AWS and Azure..

Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.