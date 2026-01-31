Mid-market and enterprise security teams with exposed APIs, web applications, or IoT infrastructure should use ShadowPlex to catch reconnaissance and credential attacks before they reach production systems. The platform's external-facing decoys generate high-fidelity threat intelligence in STIX format while monitoring for password spraying and brute-force attempts, directly addressing ID.RA and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if your attack surface is entirely internal or if you need deep visibility into post-breach lateral movement; ShadowPlex is optimized for early detection at the perimeter, not incident response.

Honeypot for Router Backdoor (TCP-32764)

Network defenders running older or consumer-grade router deployments need to know if TCP-32764 is actually exploitable in their environment, and this honeypot gives you that answer without waiting for real attacks. The tool directly mimics the backdoor found in multiple router firmwares, so you're testing against the exact vector that matters to your infrastructure. Skip this if you're looking for a general-purpose honeypot framework; it's a single-purpose sensor designed to catch one specific router vulnerability, which is exactly why it works.