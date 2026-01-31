Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acalvio ShadowPlex is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Acalvio Technologies. Honeypot for Router Backdoor (TCP-32764) is a free honeypots & deception tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with exposed APIs, web applications, or IoT infrastructure should use ShadowPlex to catch reconnaissance and credential attacks before they reach production systems. The platform's external-facing decoys generate high-fidelity threat intelligence in STIX format while monitoring for password spraying and brute-force attempts, directly addressing ID.RA and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if your attack surface is entirely internal or if you need deep visibility into post-breach lateral movement; ShadowPlex is optimized for early detection at the perimeter, not incident response.
Honeypot for Router Backdoor (TCP-32764)
Network defenders running older or consumer-grade router deployments need to know if TCP-32764 is actually exploitable in their environment, and this honeypot gives you that answer without waiting for real attacks. The tool directly mimics the backdoor found in multiple router firmwares, so you're testing against the exact vector that matters to your infrastructure. Skip this if you're looking for a general-purpose honeypot framework; it's a single-purpose sensor designed to catch one specific router vulnerability, which is exactly why it works.
Deception platform using external-facing decoys for threat intel & recon detection
A honeypot tool to mimic the router backdoor 'TCP32764' found in various router firmwares, providing a way to test for vulnerabilities.
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Common questions about comparing Acalvio ShadowPlex vs Honeypot for Router Backdoor (TCP-32764) for your honeypots & deception needs.
Acalvio ShadowPlex: Deception platform using external-facing decoys for threat intel & recon detection. built by Acalvio Technologies. Core capabilities include External-facing decoys for web apps, APIs, and IPv6 IIoT services, Reconnaissance detection and early attack visibility, Credential abuse monitoring (password spraying, brute-force, credential stuffing)..
Honeypot for Router Backdoor (TCP-32764): A honeypot tool to mimic the router backdoor 'TCP32764' found in various router firmwares, providing a way to test for vulnerabilities..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acalvio ShadowPlex and Honeypot for Router Backdoor (TCP-32764) serve similar Honeypots & Deception use cases: both are Honeypots & Deception tools. Key differences: Acalvio ShadowPlex is Commercial while Honeypot for Router Backdoor (TCP-32764) is Free, Honeypot for Router Backdoor (TCP-32764) is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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