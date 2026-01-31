Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Acalvio Technologies. Malbait is a free honeypots & deception tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security
Enterprise and mid-market teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure should adopt ShadowPlex Cloud Security if detecting lateral movement and privilege escalation in cloud identities is your weakest detection layer. Agentless deployment via native cloud APIs means you're live in AWS, Azure, and GCP without touching workloads, and the honeytoken approach catches attackers during reconnaissance when they're still gathering credentials rather than after breach. This tool prioritizes detection and intent capture over response automation, so it's less valuable for teams already confident in their cloud identity monitoring or those expecting the platform to enforce remediation workflows.
Security teams running low-resource infrastructure or lab environments should deploy Malbait to observe attacker behavior without operational overhead; it's a lightweight Perl honeypot that costs nothing and runs anywhere legacy systems already exist. The 9 GitHub stars reflect its niche maturity, and frankly, that's appropriate for a tool designed to waste time rather than stop threats. Skip this if you're hunting for centralized threat intelligence feeds or automated response; Malbait is pure observation and engagement, nothing more.
AI-powered deception platform for cloud threat detection using honeytokens
A Perl honeypot program for monitoring hostile traffic and wasting hackers' time.
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Common questions about comparing Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security vs Malbait for your honeypots & deception needs.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security: AI-powered deception platform for cloud threat detection using honeytokens. built by Acalvio Technologies. Core capabilities include AI-powered honeytoken deployment across cloud environments, Agentless deployment via native cloud APIs, Multi-cloud threat detection across AWS, Azure, and GCP..
Malbait: A Perl honeypot program for monitoring hostile traffic and wasting hackers' time..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security and Malbait serve similar Honeypots & Deception use cases: both are Honeypots & Deception tools. Key differences: Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security is Commercial while Malbait is Free, Malbait is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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