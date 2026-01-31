Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Acalvio Technologies. ESPot is a free honeypots & deception tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security
Enterprise and mid-market teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure should adopt ShadowPlex Cloud Security if detecting lateral movement and privilege escalation in cloud identities is your weakest detection layer. Agentless deployment via native cloud APIs means you're live in AWS, Azure, and GCP without touching workloads, and the honeytoken approach catches attackers during reconnaissance when they're still gathering credentials rather than after breach. This tool prioritizes detection and intent capture over response automation, so it's less valuable for teams already confident in their cloud identity monitoring or those expecting the platform to enforce remediation workflows.
Security teams running legacy Elasticsearch infrastructure will find ESPot's narrow focus valuable; it exists to catch CVE-2014-3120 exploitation attempts with minimal overhead, and the daemon option means you can run it passively without touching production configs. The 28 GitHub stars and free price point reflect what this actually is: a specialized trap for a specific, aging vulnerability rather than a general-purpose honeypot framework. Skip this if you need flexibility across multiple Elasticsearch versions or CVE families; ESPot is a single-purpose tool that solves one problem well.
AI-powered deception platform for cloud threat detection using honeytokens
ElasticSearch honeypot to capture attempts to exploit CVE-2014-3120, with logging and daemon options.
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Common questions about comparing Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security vs ESPot for your honeypots & deception needs.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security: AI-powered deception platform for cloud threat detection using honeytokens. built by Acalvio Technologies. Core capabilities include AI-powered honeytoken deployment across cloud environments, Agentless deployment via native cloud APIs, Multi-cloud threat detection across AWS, Azure, and GCP..
ESPot: ElasticSearch honeypot to capture attempts to exploit CVE-2014-3120, with logging and daemon options..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security and ESPot serve similar Honeypots & Deception use cases: both are Honeypots & Deception tools. Key differences: Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security is Commercial while ESPot is Free, ESPot is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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