Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Acalvio Technologies. RedisHoneyPot is a free honeypots & deception tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with hybrid infrastructure will get the most from ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense because it catches lateral movement and reconnaissance that perimeter tools miss, using AI-powered deception assets across on-premises, cloud, and OT environments simultaneously. The platform's 350+ prebuilt deception assets and agentless deployment mean you're detecting APT behavior within days, not months of tuning. Skip this if your team lacks the SOC maturity to act on high-fidelity alerts or if you're looking for a tool that also handles incident response and recovery; ShadowPlex prioritizes early detection over post-breach containment.
Teams running Redis instances exposed to untrusted networks will get real attackers in RedisHoneyPot, not simulated ones, because high-interaction honeypots actually execute commands rather than block them. The tool is free and sits on GitHub with active commits, meaning you deploy it as a canary instance to watch what real exploit traffic looks like before it hits production. Skip this if your Redis infrastructure is already air-gapped or if you need honeypots across multiple protocols; RedisHoneyPot does one thing and has no commercial support when attackers discover the deception.
AI-powered deception platform for early APT and advanced threat detection
A high-interaction honeypot system supporting the Redis protocol.
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Common questions about comparing Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense vs RedisHoneyPot for your honeypots & deception needs.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense: AI-powered deception platform for early APT and advanced threat detection. built by Acalvio Technologies. Core capabilities include AI-powered deception deployment and management, 350+ prebuilt deception assets for IT, OT, and cloud environments, Agentless deployment across hybrid infrastructures..
RedisHoneyPot: A high-interaction honeypot system supporting the Redis protocol..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense and RedisHoneyPot serve similar Honeypots & Deception use cases: both are Honeypots & Deception tools. Key differences: Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense is Commercial while RedisHoneyPot is Free, RedisHoneyPot is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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