Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Acalvio Technologies. HoneyDB is a free honeypots & deception tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with hybrid infrastructure will get the most from ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense because it catches lateral movement and reconnaissance that perimeter tools miss, using AI-powered deception assets across on-premises, cloud, and OT environments simultaneously. The platform's 350+ prebuilt deception assets and agentless deployment mean you're detecting APT behavior within days, not months of tuning. Skip this if your team lacks the SOC maturity to act on high-fidelity alerts or if you're looking for a tool that also handles incident response and recovery; ShadowPlex prioritizes early detection over post-breach containment. Security teams looking to understand what actually happens during reconnaissance and early-stage attacks should use HoneyDB for its free access to real attacker telemetry without infrastructure overhead. The platform aggregates data from distributed honeypots globally, giving you attack patterns and indicators of compromise that show up weeks before they hit public feeds. Skip this if your threat intelligence needs are satisfied by commercial feeds or if you lack the analyst capacity to operationalize raw honeypot signals into detection logic; HoneyDB requires interpretation, not turnkey alerts.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with hybrid infrastructure will get the most from ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense because it catches lateral movement and reconnaissance that perimeter tools miss, using AI-powered deception assets across on-premises, cloud, and OT environments simultaneously. The platform's 350+ prebuilt deception assets and agentless deployment mean you're detecting APT behavior within days, not months of tuning. Skip this if your team lacks the SOC maturity to act on high-fidelity alerts or if you're looking for a tool that also handles incident response and recovery; ShadowPlex prioritizes early detection over post-breach containment.
Security teams looking to understand what actually happens during reconnaissance and early-stage attacks should use HoneyDB for its free access to real attacker telemetry without infrastructure overhead. The platform aggregates data from distributed honeypots globally, giving you attack patterns and indicators of compromise that show up weeks before they hit public feeds. Skip this if your threat intelligence needs are satisfied by commercial feeds or if you lack the analyst capacity to operationalize raw honeypot signals into detection logic; HoneyDB requires interpretation, not turnkey alerts.
AI-powered deception platform for early APT and advanced threat detection
HoneyDB is a honeypot-based threat intelligence platform that provides real-time insights into attacker behavior and malicious activity on networks.
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Common questions about comparing Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense vs HoneyDB for your honeypots & deception needs.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense: AI-powered deception platform for early APT and advanced threat detection. built by Acalvio Technologies. Core capabilities include AI-powered deception deployment and management, 350+ prebuilt deception assets for IT, OT, and cloud environments, Agentless deployment across hybrid infrastructures..
HoneyDB: HoneyDB is a honeypot-based threat intelligence platform that provides real-time insights into attacker behavior and malicious activity on networks..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense and HoneyDB serve similar Honeypots & Deception use cases: both are Honeypots & Deception tools. Key differences: Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense is Commercial while HoneyDB is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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