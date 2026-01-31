Short answer

Mid-market and enterprise security teams with hybrid infrastructure will get the most from ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense because it catches lateral movement and reconnaissance that perimeter tools miss, using AI-powered deception assets across on-premises, cloud, and OT environments simultaneously. The platform's 350+ prebuilt deception assets and agentless deployment mean you're detecting APT behavior within days, not months of tuning. Skip this if your team lacks the SOC maturity to act on high-fidelity alerts or if you're looking for a tool that also handles incident response and recovery; ShadowPlex prioritizes early detection over post-breach containment. Security teams looking to understand what actually happens during reconnaissance and early-stage attacks should use HoneyDB for its free access to real attacker telemetry without infrastructure overhead. The platform aggregates data from distributed honeypots globally, giving you attack patterns and indicators of compromise that show up weeks before they hit public feeds. Skip this if your threat intelligence needs are satisfied by commercial feeds or if you lack the analyst capacity to operationalize raw honeypot signals into detection logic; HoneyDB requires interpretation, not turnkey alerts.