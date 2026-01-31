Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Acalvio Technologies. Cybersense Deception is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Cybersense. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with hybrid infrastructure will get the most from ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense because it catches lateral movement and reconnaissance that perimeter tools miss, using AI-powered deception assets across on-premises, cloud, and OT environments simultaneously. The platform's 350+ prebuilt deception assets and agentless deployment mean you're detecting APT behavior within days, not months of tuning. Skip this if your team lacks the SOC maturity to act on high-fidelity alerts or if you're looking for a tool that also handles incident response and recovery; ShadowPlex prioritizes early detection over post-breach containment.
Mid-market and enterprise operators in critical infrastructure will find real value in Cybersense Deception's agentless deployment model, which catches intrusions through deception without disrupting OT environments where agent overhead is prohibitive. The tool's native compliance with German IT Security Act 2.0 and zero cloud data requirement eliminates a major validation hurdle for regulated sectors in Europe. Skip this if your threat hunting team expects cloud-native integrations or if you're managing primarily cloud infrastructure; Cybersense is built for on-premises CRITIS environments, not hybrid-first architectures.
AI-powered deception platform for early APT and advanced threat detection
Deception-based intrusion detection system for CRITIS compliance
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense vs Cybersense Deception for your honeypots & deception needs.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense: AI-powered deception platform for early APT and advanced threat detection. built by Acalvio Technologies. Core capabilities include AI-powered deception deployment and management, 350+ prebuilt deception assets for IT, OT, and cloud environments, Agentless deployment across hybrid infrastructures..
Cybersense Deception: Deception-based intrusion detection system for CRITIS compliance. built by Cybersense. Core capabilities include Continuous and automatic parameter recording and evaluation, Ongoing threat identification and prevention, Security incident mitigation measures..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense differentiates with AI-powered deception deployment and management, 350+ prebuilt deception assets for IT, OT, and cloud environments, Agentless deployment across hybrid infrastructures. Cybersense Deception differentiates with Continuous and automatic parameter recording and evaluation, Ongoing threat identification and prevention, Security incident mitigation measures.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense is developed by Acalvio Technologies. Cybersense Deception is developed by Cybersense. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense and Cybersense Deception serve similar Honeypots & Deception use cases: both are Honeypots & Deception tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox