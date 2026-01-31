Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense: AI-powered deception platform for early APT and advanced threat detection. built by Acalvio Technologies. Core capabilities include AI-powered deception deployment and management, 350+ prebuilt deception assets for IT, OT, and cloud environments, Agentless deployment across hybrid infrastructures..

Cybersense Deception: Deception-based intrusion detection system for CRITIS compliance. built by Cybersense. Core capabilities include Continuous and automatic parameter recording and evaluation, Ongoing threat identification and prevention, Security incident mitigation measures..

Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.