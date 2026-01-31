Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Acalvio Technologies. CatchProbe SmartDeceptive is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by CatchProbe. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with hybrid infrastructure will get the most from ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense because it catches lateral movement and reconnaissance that perimeter tools miss, using AI-powered deception assets across on-premises, cloud, and OT environments simultaneously. The platform's 350+ prebuilt deception assets and agentless deployment mean you're detecting APT behavior within days, not months of tuning. Skip this if your team lacks the SOC maturity to act on high-fidelity alerts or if you're looking for a tool that also handles incident response and recovery; ShadowPlex prioritizes early detection over post-breach containment.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams defending OT/ICS environments will find CatchProbe SmartDeceptive's protocol-level trap deployment invaluable; it's one of the few deception platforms that actually speaks SCADA and industrial protocols instead of just HTTP. The AI-driven trap placement cuts false positives that plague manual honeypot setups, and hybrid deployment means you can bait attackers on both cloud and plant floors. Skip this if your threat model is purely cloud-native SaaS applications or if you need a deception tool that doubles as a full detection platform; SmartDeceptive is explicitly built to feed threat intelligence into your existing security stack, not replace it.
AI-powered deception platform for early APT and advanced threat detection
AI-based deception platform for collecting cyber threat intelligence
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Common questions about comparing Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense vs CatchProbe SmartDeceptive for your honeypots & deception needs.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense: AI-powered deception platform for early APT and advanced threat detection. built by Acalvio Technologies. Core capabilities include AI-powered deception deployment and management, 350+ prebuilt deception assets for IT, OT, and cloud environments, Agentless deployment across hybrid infrastructures..
CatchProbe SmartDeceptive: AI-based deception platform for collecting cyber threat intelligence. built by CatchProbe. Core capabilities include AI-based trap deployment for threat intelligence collection, Real-time monitoring of decoy health and resource consumption, Protocol-level interaction support (FTP, SMTP, SSH, HTTP, SCADA)..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense differentiates with AI-powered deception deployment and management, 350+ prebuilt deception assets for IT, OT, and cloud environments, Agentless deployment across hybrid infrastructures. CatchProbe SmartDeceptive differentiates with AI-based trap deployment for threat intelligence collection, Real-time monitoring of decoy health and resource consumption, Protocol-level interaction support (FTP, SMTP, SSH, HTTP, SCADA).
Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense is developed by Acalvio Technologies. CatchProbe SmartDeceptive is developed by CatchProbe. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense and CatchProbe SmartDeceptive serve similar Honeypots & Deception use cases: both are Honeypots & Deception tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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