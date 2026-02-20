Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abusix Threat Intelligence is a commercial threat intel feeds tool by Abusix. URLhaus is a free threat intel feeds tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel feeds fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market security teams that need to block malicious IPs and domains without burning out on false positives should run Abusix Threat Intelligence into their mail gateways and firewalls. The sub-1% false positive rate is genuinely rare in reputation scoring platforms; most competitors force you to tune aggressively or whitelist constantly. Skip this if you need deep malware analysis or incident response automation; Abusix is a feed engine, not a detection platform, and its NIST coverage skews toward continuous monitoring rather than incident analysis.
Security teams running lean threat intel operations on a budget should use URLhaus for its real-time malicious URL feed, which gets indexed within hours of submission and covers malware distribution chains that commercial feeds often miss. The project processes thousands of URLs daily across a public API with no authentication requirement, making it trivial to integrate into existing detection workflows. Skip this if you need attribution intelligence, takedown coordination, or historical context on threat actors; URLhaus is a feeds library, not an investigative platform.
Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives.
A project sharing malicious URLs used for malware distribution to help protect networks.
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Common questions about comparing Abusix Threat Intelligence vs URLhaus for your threat intel feeds needs.
Abusix Threat Intelligence: Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring..
URLhaus: A project sharing malicious URLs used for malware distribution to help protect networks..
Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abusix Threat Intelligence and URLhaus serve similar Threat Intel Feeds use cases: both are Threat Intel Feeds tools, both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence. Key differences: Abusix Threat Intelligence is Commercial while URLhaus is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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