Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abusix Threat Intelligence is a commercial threat intel feeds tool by Abusix. ThreatCrowd API is a free threat intel platforms tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel feeds fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market security teams that need to block malicious IPs and domains without burning out on false positives should run Abusix Threat Intelligence into their mail gateways and firewalls. The sub-1% false positive rate is genuinely rare in reputation scoring platforms; most competitors force you to tune aggressively or whitelist constantly. Skip this if you need deep malware analysis or incident response automation; Abusix is a feed engine, not a detection platform, and its NIST coverage skews toward continuous monitoring rather than incident analysis.
Developers and security engineers building threat intelligence automation on tight budgets should use ThreatCrowd API for fast IP, domain, and email lookups without vendor lock-in; the free tier and Python library reduce friction for integration into custom detection workflows. The built-in caching cuts API calls by 40-60% in typical deployments, which matters when you're chaining multiple queries across correlated indicators. Skip this if you need normalized threat feeds, managed threat hunting, or APIs that surface confidence scoring and attribution; ThreatCrowd is a data source, not a platform.
Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives.
A Python library that provides an interface to query ThreatCrowd's API for threat intelligence data including email, IP, domain, and antivirus reports with built-in caching capabilities.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Abusix Threat Intelligence vs ThreatCrowd API for your threat intel feeds needs.
Abusix Threat Intelligence: Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring..
ThreatCrowd API: A Python library that provides an interface to query ThreatCrowd's API for threat intelligence data including email, IP, domain, and antivirus reports with built-in caching capabilities..
Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abusix Threat Intelligence and ThreatCrowd API serve similar Threat Intel Feeds use cases: both cover Threat Feed, Cyber Threat Intelligence. Key differences: Abusix Threat Intelligence is Commercial while ThreatCrowd API is Free, ThreatCrowd API is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox