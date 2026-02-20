Abusix Threat Intelligence: Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring..

ThreatBook Advanced Threat Intelligence (ATI): Enterprise threat intelligence platform with APAC focus and adversary tracking. built by ThreatBook. Core capabilities include APT and cybercrime group profiling with TTPs and infrastructure mapping, Vulnerability intelligence covering 400K+ vulnerabilities with risk scoring, Daily malware analysis of 2M+ files with YARA detection rules..

Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.